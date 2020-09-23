Share:

QUETTA - The Directorate of Education Balochistan on Tuesday clarified that all public private and semi private schools in the province would remain opened. According to a handout issued by the Directorate of Education Balochistan, all public, private, semi private schools in Balochistan would remain opened regularly while those school closed due to COVID-19 cases would also be reopened on September 23, 2020. It further said that no school would remain closed due to coronavirus positive cases among students or employees but only the affected teachers and students would be quarantined for fourteen days. After completion of quarantine period and negative test reports, these teachers and students could rejoin their schools positively.