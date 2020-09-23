Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health and Finance Taimur Jhagra has said that the Sehat Sahulat program will be inaugurated in accordance with the already set timeline.

The Sehat Cards will be provided in Zone 1, Malakand region, in October.

The provincial minister expressed said this in a review meeting held with Chairman of the State Life Insurance.

The chairman briefed the minister for health and finance regarding the progress on the Sehat Sahulat program. He also told the participants of the meeting that NADRA has agreed to provide data for Zone one

A team comprising SLIC and health experts is assessing the 54 hospitals in Malakand region. In Zone 2, Hazara Division, the assessment process of hospitals will began on 29th of this month.

Taimur Jhagra said they are in the position to launch this universal health insurance program in the last week of October.

He also emphasized on a mass awareness campaign to educate people about this universal health insurance program.