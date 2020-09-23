Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah informed on Tuesday that coronavirus had claimed six more lives and infected 194 others in Sindh province. This he said in a statement issued here from CM House. Shah said that six more patients lost their lives while struggling against COVID-19, lifting the death toll to 2,469 across the province that constituted 1.8 percent death rate. The CM said that 13,056 samples were tested against which 194 new cases emerged that constituted 1.48 percent current detection rate. He added that so far, 1,256,324 tests had been conducted which diagnosed 134,437 patients, of them 96 percent or 128,810 patients had recovered. According to the CM, currently, 3,158 patients are under treatment, including 2,874 in home isolation, five at isolation centers and 279 at different hospitals. The condition of 141 patients was stated to be critical. The Chief Minister said that out of 194 new cases, 134 had been detected from Karachi, including 46 from East, 33 Central, 29 South, 18 Malir and eight West. He stated that Larkana had seven cases, Jamshoro and Thatta three each, Sukkur two, Dadu and Sujawal one each.