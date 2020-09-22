Share:

ISLAMABAD- The PSX on Tuesday witnessed bearish trend as the KSE 100 index closed at 41,828.91 points against 42,174.14 points on the last working day, with negative change of 345.23 points (0.82pc). A total 441,286,493 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 433,941,549 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs12.959 billion against Rs11.322 billion previous day. As many as 428 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 121 of them recorded gain and 288 sustained losses whereas the share price of 19 companies remained unchanged.