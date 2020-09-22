Share:

Islamabad-The famous actress Sarah Khan is the face of Alcatel – a French based mobile company that originally started making mobile phones back in late 1996.

Alcatel is one of the key brands of TCL – a multinational electronics company. Alcatel has launched its mobile phones and tablets in the local market.

The brand signed up Sarah Khan as the brand ambassador – the powerhouse of acting who has won a million hearts following her remarkable performance in “Sabaat”. She also won the Hum Award for Best Supporting Actress. She is known for her grace, quintessential persona and for pouring her heart and soul in every role