Share:

FAISALABAD - National team leader of the World Health Organization (WHO) Dr Zainul Abideen visited Faisalabad and discussed the ongoing anti-polio campaign with divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali in his office.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sadar Umar Maqbool, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Bilal Ahmed and Health Department officers were also present.

Welcoming the WHO official, the Commissioner apprised him of the objectives of ongoing anti-polio drive in all four districts of the division and said that heads of all departments as well as DCs and assistant commissioners were on alert for monitoring the campaign to achieve the desired goals.

He said that no child up to five years of age would remain without anti-polio vaccine. The WHO official also pointed out some shortcomings in the anti-polio drive and the Commissioner immediately issued directions for rectifying the faults without any delay.

The Commissioner also presented Faisalabad commemorative clock tower model and other gifts to the national team leader.