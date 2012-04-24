

LAHORE - Lahore High Court Chief Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed on Monday warned to indict Punjab Inspector General of Police for continuously defying judicial orders and remarked that the court had left no option other than framing charges against him.

The court also sought appearance of IG Police Haji Habib-ur-Rehman for Tuesday (today). “The court does not know that what kind of language the IG Police understands?” the Chief Justice remarked while hearing a contempt petition against the Punjab police chief filed by many DSP-rank officers seeking their due promotion. The CJ got irked when he was informed by the law officers of police department and Punjab government that the IG had not obeyed the court orders made on last hearing to issue the seniority list of DSPs in the light of Supreme Court and LHC directions.

Expressing displeasure over the working style of IG police, the CJ observed that the court had showed an appropriate way–issuance of seniority list–to the IG for deciding the dispute of DSPs but he paid no head to court’s directions.

“In what language the court should write verdict understandable for the police? The judiciary knows how to ensure the implementation of its orders,” the CJ held.

“The court has no other option but to indict the IG police. The masses have also loosing confidence on police department due to their bad repute,” he remarked and putt off hearing for Tuesday (today).

The petitioners, DSPs had contended that the department was not promoting them on the objection that they did not have the required two-year field work experience which, they said, was not mandatory for the promotion.

Some petitioners said their promotion to the rank of SP had been due for many years but the department’s high-ups had not granted them promotion so far. They pointed out the apex court that had also ordered the department to promote them but the authorities ignored that order too. The petitioners requested for directions to the IG for implementation of the orders of the apex court and award them their due promotion.