





LAHORE – Lifestyle Pakistan, an initative of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan to further build the efforts of the governments of Pakistan and India to normalise trade between two countries. It was first ever showcase of top quality export products of Pakistan, under one roof, in India. With a trade potential of billions of dollars between the two countries, the event will go a long way to maximize the interaction between the trade communities of Pakistan & India. This well organized and properly looked after Exhibition gave the firsthand opportunity for customers to feel and own the best quality products Pakistan has to offer, says a press release.

ChenOne participated first time in this cross border venture with India, the response it received was overwhelming.