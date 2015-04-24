Lahore - US Consul General in Lahore Zachary Harkenrider has said that both China and the USA are working for the economic uplift of the Pakistan. He hoped that recent visit of Chinese President will give boost to the economy of Pakistan.

Addressing the TEVTA Board members here at its Secretariat, he said that TEVTA is providing trained manpower across the province of the Punjab. We should give respect to the skilled force because they can play vital role for the economic uplift of the country. Chairperson TEVTA Irfan Qaiser Shaikh, Chief Operating Officer Jawad Ahmed Qureshi, Political Officer US Consulate Lubna Khan, Member TEVTA Boards Rehmat Ullah Javaid, Syed Yawar Ali, Ch. Hamid Malhi, Ali Pervaiz Malik, Asim Qadri, Abdul Basit, Ismail Khurram, Engr. Sohail Bin Rashid Shaikh, Ayub Sabir Izhar, Nelofar Sikandar, Kiran Dar, Azhar Iqbal Shaikh and other top management were also present at this occasion.

Zachary Harkenrider appreciated the efforts of TEVTA for introducing technical text books, manuals and revision/updating of curriculum. He was of the view that involving industrialists in the management of institutes at district level through district board of management is a great step towards involving private sector in the public affairs. He further appreciated the initiatives taken by the TEVTA for introduction of industry endorsed and demand driven new short courses for the youth of province of the Punjab. He was of the view that these initiatives would lead towards immediate placement of the pass-outs and alleviating poverty in the Punjab. Earlier, Chairperson TEVTA Irfan Qaiser Shaikh said that last year TEVTA has enrolment of 98000 which will now be increased up to 2 lac at the last of this year. In order to uphold the socio-economic growth of Pakistan, industrial development can play a pivotal role to eradicate poverty which is only possible by imparting skilled based training to our youth. International donors like GIZ, JICA and World Bank are assisting us to establish TVET system in Punjab.







Visit of US Consul General Lahore to TEVTA Punjab will help enhance further cooperation for the development of TVET sector in the province. At this occasion, he highlighted the efforts of TEVTA during last six months for promoting technical education and enhancing the training opportunities for youth of province of the Punjab by introducing demand driven short courses. Other TEVTA Board members also addressed the meeting.