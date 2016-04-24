islamabad - Justice Qazi Faez Isa has urged the district and sessions judges to play role for the protection of environment and promotion of judicious use and conservation of water while discharging judicial and administrative duties.

The Supreme Court judge was speaking in the certificate awarding ceremony at the conclusion of a one-week training course on “Role of District and Sessions Judges being Non-Financial Managers in Financial Management and New Laws” for newly promoted district and sessions judges from all over Pakistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit–Baltistan on Saturday, in which he was the chief guest. He said a district sessions and judge is the head of district, therefore, he should be active to ensure that justice is done in all manners and in all spheres in the district, where he is posted. A district and sessions judge should always be ready to play a more proactive role for change in the district. “We all know that environment is the wellspring of life on earth like water, air, soil, among others.

No one can overlook the harm we ourselves have caused to the environment, including wildlife, flora and fauna. As district and sessions judges, you can promote constitutional rights of people to a healthy environment.”

In his more than two hours long dialogue and intellectualisation of the participants, the judge lamented the ‘tax non-payment culture’ and our collective insensitivity towards healthy environment and natural resources in the country.

“If we promote our environment, I mean save it from degradation and promote payment of ‘tax culture’ in the country than many of our perennial socioeconomic problems will be solved once and for all,” he concluded.

Earlier, DG of the Academy Fakhar Hayat presented his welcome speech and an overview of the training course.