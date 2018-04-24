Share:

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court on Monday sent 17 persons on a five-day judicial remand.

The accused had abused judges of superior courts and incited violence at Kashmir Chowk in Kasur after a court verdict against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif a few days ago.

Police produced accused Nasir Khan, Jameel Khan and others, said to be workers of the ruling PML-N in Kasur, in the court. Prosecutor Abdur Rauf Wattoo said the accused used offensive and abusive language against the judges of the superior judiciary during a rally in Kasur. He said they also committed sedition by openly challenging the state institutions in their protest and incited the public to violence.

The law officer said that they had applied for forensic image comparison result of the accused as videos and pictures showed them cursing judges and abusing the judiciary—the state institution. He said two FIRs were registered against the accused wherein 7-ATA was also included and thus the matter would be required again to be investigated.

On this, ATC Judge Sajjad Ahmad asked the prosecutors about videos and pictures. The prosecutor said they had in their custody and a CCTV footage was also available with them. The police sought 15-day physical remand of the court.

However, the lawyer of the accused opposed the remand and registration of the FIR under 7-ATA. He said the accused who had been taken into custody had not been there in the protest rally. He said police had also arrested an official of the DPO Kasur office. On this, the court observed that the matter was of sensitive nature.

The prosecutor argued that the Photo Gramatic Test should be allowed so that it is established who is innocent and who is guilty. After hearing both sides, ATC Judge Sajjad Ahmad reserved the judgement and later announced it. The judge granted five-day physical remand of the accused to the police, with directives to them to produce them again with investigation report.

On April 13, a video went viral on social media, showing the accused persons protesting and abusing the judges and judiciary at Kasmir Chowk of Kasur.