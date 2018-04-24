Share:

OKARA - Police nabbed a butcher with 200kg of dead meat while another managed to escape during snap-checking near 5/4L village here the other day.

According to official sources, City Slaughter House In-charge Awais Ali, on a tip-off, reached near 5/4L village in the suburbs of Okara City along with a police contingent. During snap-checking of vehicles, they recovered 200kg of dead meat from a loader van.

The meat was being carried to the city for sale. Police arrested one identified as Nomeer while his accomplice Allah Ditta succeeded in fleeing away. Okara Saddr police registered a case under Slaughter Act on a complaint of the slaughter house in-charge.