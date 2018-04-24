Share:

Islamabad - Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has impounded more than 400 Public Service Vehicles for over-charging, misconduct with passengers, accommodating males on women seats and over-loading during two days, a police spokesman said on Monday. Following directions of IGP Islamabad Dr. Sultan Azam Temuri, he said that SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed directed for strict action against those PSVs involved in violating traffic rules. A massive crackdown was initiated where the Islamabad Traffic Police took action against 10620 PSVs besides.

SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed said that ITP has constituted special squads to curb such violations. The squads are performing duties at various roads, avenues and boulevards. He said the PSV drivers involved in overloading, misbehavior and overcharging for more than one time would have to face action through cancellation of route permits. He said that directions have been issued to drivers to place fare list in vehicles and citizens can lodge their complaints at ITP helpline 1915 or 051-9261992-93.