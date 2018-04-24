Share:

SHEIKHUPURA - Five people including three brothers were gun down over an old enmity by their rivals in village Hadoki in the remits of Muridke police here on Monday.

Syed and Butt groups of the same village had an old enmity over various issues for the last long period. On day of incident two people of both the groups had exchanged hot words. After some time about six people of the Butt group occupied with automatic weapons attacked their rivals outside the house and opened an indiscriminate fire. As a result, three brothers Qaisar Shah, Irfan Shah and Amir Shah were shot dead on the spot. While Rehman and Arslan who were also present on the scene were gunned down, the attackers after the incident succeeded to flee from the scene. All the deceased belong to Syed group. Muridke police started investigation.

TWO KILLED IN ACCIDENT:

Two minor children including a girl and boy died instantly and their father and two aunts were injured when a motorcycle hit a tree on Kamalia-Mamoonkanjun Road near Rajana on Monday. According to Rajana police, both the deceased were identified as Maria and Abubakar. The family from Mian Channu was on his way on motorcycle to Basti Hameed Wali (Mamoonkanjun) from Mian Channu when his bike hit the roadside tree. Bilal and two women Asma Bibi and Samina Bibi were also injured critically and admitted to a hospital.