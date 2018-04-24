Share:

OKARA - Satghara police claimed on Monday to have resolved the mystery of a nine-month-old blind murder here the other day.

According to the police, Zulekha Bibi, daughter of Jamil, resident of Jaboka village was married off to Qudratullah, son of Qari Shaukat Ali of Bahadurnagar Farms a few years ago. Nine months back, she conspired with her parents and other relatives to kills his husband. Jamil called Qudratullah to his house in Jaboka and served him poisonous food. Qudratullah fell sick after eating the poisonous foodstuff. Zulekha's brother carried him from Jaboka to his house at Bahadurnagar Farms. Qudratullah's family members rushed him to hospital where he died within a day. Qudratullah's mother got a case registered in Satghara police station. After nine-month long investigation, police resolved the mystery of Qudratullah's murder and booked Zulekha, her father, two brothers and a sister. Further investigation was underway.