Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) administration did not announce supplementary result of 2017, those affected students and their parents were disturbed adversely.

Sources said that over 3,500 male and female students had appeared in 2017 supplementary exam of first year and second year classes but unfortunately administration of the board did not yet announce the result so far, as resultantly, affected students were more than disturbed as well as their parents.

Board Chairman Barkat Ali said that we had finalised the supplementary result and it was to be announced on January 2, 2018, but unfortunately a team of anti-corruption establishment carried out raid in the board and taken into custody those computers and other necessary record even they sealed execution block comprising six rooms. Now we have no place in the board for central assessment of the result. He further said that anti-corruption establishment officials did not yet return their computers despite repeated request as resultantly, we had failed to announce the above supplementary result.

He said that the establishment should realise their problems and returns their computers and record so that we could announce the supplementary result and also remove the sealing of the executive block without any delay.

Meanwhile, the BISE administration has been set the arrangements to hold the annual examination of first year and second year classes of all groups.

Exams will be start today in Mirpurkhas, Umerkot and Tharparkar districts.

BISE Chairman Barkat Ali said that around 50,769 male and female candidates would be appeared in the exam and 75 examination centres had been setup in Mirpurkhas division.

While in district Mirpurkhas Rangers personnel would also be deployed outside the examination centres in the district under the directives of district administration Mirpurkhas, he added.