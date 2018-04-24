Share:

SHIKARPUR - Responding to the call of Sindh Action Committee (SAC), people staged a protest against issuance of Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs) to aliens, at Nadra office on Monday. The rally was led by Abdul Sami Bilani, District Leader Asadullah Soomro, Central Leader Agha Qamar, Abdul Haleem, Shikarpur SUP leaders; Naseem Mangi, Abdul Haque Suhindro, Abdul Sattar Soomro and others. Speaking on the occasion, the leaders strongly condemned the policy of federal government and termed the issuing CNICs is conspiracy against Sindhis in order to convert Sindhis into minority, but they would resist for larger interests of the people of Sindh. The protesters were chanting slogans against issuing CNICs to aliens, however, they demanded the higher authorities notice of the issuing CNICs to aliens and play their due role otherwise they would threatened to extend their protest circle throughout Sindh. Meanwhile, large number of nationalists staged the sit-in demonstration in front of Nadra office against issuing NICs to ‘aliens’ on Monday. Dozens of the activists of Sindh United Party (SUP) registered their protest against the Nadra officials. Leaders Zuriat Bijrani, Dil Murad, Shah Nawaz and others chanted slogans against Nadra. Talking to media, they alleged that Nadra Department has been issuing the NICs to the foreigners across Sindh especially Afghan nationals while collecting huge bribe from them.

They appealed from the Chief justice of Pakistan, prime minister and other authority concerned to take the matter seriously.

BOY KILLS ELDER BROTHER

A young brother killed his elder brother over grazing the cattle at their joint house at Dili Jaan Shar Village, in the limits of Faizo Police Station, on Monday.

Manthar Shar, the SHO above mentioned police station, said that Hadi Bakhsh Shar killed his elder brother Moor Shar (22), when his elder brother directed him for grazing the cattle, on it, his younger brother Bakhsh Shar attacked over him with axe.

Resultantly, he sustained severe wounds in his head and moved to Khanpur Hospital for medical attention from where he was transported to Larkana Hospital, but succumbed to his injuries at CMC Hospital Larkana, however, his younger brother managed to escape.

The body of deceased handed over to his wife, police said. Neither an FIR was registered nor killer was arrested till filling of the news.

Man kills daughter, nephew for ‘honour’

OUR STAFF REPORTER

JACOBABAD

A man allegedly killed his daughter and his alleged paramour for honour, at Garhi Khairo tehsil of district Jacobabad, on Monday.

Meranpur Buriro Police Station head constable said that suspect Ghulam Shabir killed his daughter Girh Naz (16), and his nephew Nazeer Ahmed (18), over an alleged illicit relations and managed to escape.

He further said that the suspect killed his nephew by axe and strangled his daughter.

Following on the information, rescue team shifted the injured to nearby hospital for medical attention from where the injured were being shifted to CMC Hospital Larkana due to his precarious condition but he succumbed to his injuries on the way to Larkana.

Area police handed over the bodies of deceased to their relatives after conducting postmortem examination from Ghari Khairo Hospital, police said.

Neither an FIR was registered nor police have found any clue to arrest the accused.