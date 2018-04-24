Share:

KARACHI - Police claimed to have gunned down a gunman in an alleged encounter while law enforcement agencies have arrested over 20 accused persons during a drive of Karachi targeted operation here on Monday.

Kharader police claimed to have gunned down an outlaw in an encounter here on Monday. Police said that police on routine snap checking signalled a suspect riding on a motorbike when suspect trying to flee while running after the culprit which resulting encounter took place.

During exchange of fire took place near Phool Patti Lane gunman sustained bullet wounds. Police shifted the accused person to Civil Hospital Karachi where he succumbed to his injures during treatment. Police claimed to have recovered weapon and motorbike from his possession. Police found nothing for identification while shifted the body to morgue after autopsy.

Meanwhile, Rangers claimed to have arrested at least five accused persons including an extortionist in different raids conducted in various parts of the city. The raids have been conducting in Gulshan-e-Myamer, PIB Colony, FB Area and Pak Colony areas.

The accused persons arrested were including Sikander Ali wanted in extortion and kidnapping for ransom cases while other arrested were including Akhter, Shams, Zubair and Amir involved in street crimes and drug paddling. Rangers claimed to have recovered weapons from the possession of arrested accused persons. On the other side, police claimed to have arrested at 17 accused persons in various raids and operations carried out in different parts of the city. Police claimed to have recovered weapons and narcotics from the possession of accused persons. Police said that the accused persons arrested were wanted to the police in various sort of criminal cases including street crimes, robberies, drug paddling and other criminal activities.