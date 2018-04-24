Share:

KHAIRPUR - Three children died of measles virus on Monday. Nadeem Sodhar (3) and Maqbool Ali (4), died in Sodhar Village due to measles.

According to villagers, six children died during a week due to measles disease while several are suffering from measles. They appealed authorities to send doctors in village and provide treatment. Meanwhile, Siraj Ahmed also died due to measles in Mubarak Channer Village near Mirpur Mathelo.

MAN KILLS WIFE FOR ‘HONOUR’

A man killed his wife over Karo-kari near Mirpur Mathelo on Monday.

An alleged accused Basharat Ali Sawand gunned down his wife Mariam Sawand in his house at Fateh Sundrani Village. The accused escaped from the scene.

Area police rushed to the scene and shifted the body to Mirpur Mathelo Hospital for autopsy and later, handed over to her relatives.

Police did not arrest the accused nor registered case of incident till fling of news.