Share:

LAHORE - Annual budgets are an opportunity for ACCA to fulfill its public interest role by providing commentary for policy makers and budget users. ACCA believes that tax systems play an essential role in the creation and development of society.

The annual budget should be an opportunity to improve the operation of the tax system in line with the goals of simplicity, certainty and stability. The document included inputs from ACCA's taxation subcommittee members comprising of Omer Zaheer Meer, Chairman ACCA Pakistan Taxation Subcommittee, Abdul Wahab, Bilal Zafar, Junaid Abbas, Mirza Fasihuddin Baig, Munir Malik and Yawar Muhammad.

Important tax policy considerations include broadening the tax base, the existing small taxpayer base for direct taxation can only bear the constantly increasing burden of taxation to a limited extent with serious ramifications for business competitiveness. In addition to this reduction in tax rates to single digits, increased impetus on direct taxation, utilisation of Nadra database, utilisiation of withholding tax data andformalized asset valuations was suggested in the proposal.

In addition to these the structural reforms suggested a single tax return for all taxation affairs of a taxpayer which all authorities can utilize to obtain the relevant data in addition to harmonization of 'Federal-Provincial' taxation laws in the country as well as integration of Federal and Provincial Revenue Authorities' systems. It was also highlighted that Pakistan's tax-to-GDP ratio is one of the lowest in the region however the Corporate Tax Rate is very high at 30 percent therefore the tax authorities need to bring it down.

The existing rate of sales tax at 17 percent is one of the highest in the region with an average of around 12 percent in Asia (15 percent in India and Bangladesh, 10 percent in Indonesia and just 6 percent in Malaysia) therefore sales tax should also be reduced and it should be used to broaden the tax base and not used as a replacement of direct taxation.

Apart from the above mentioned challenges and proposals, these are times of exciting innovations and technological advancements which need to be addressed to facilitate the business eco-system in Pakistan while simultaneously ensuring the due share of the treasury is also recovered without compromising the economic potential stemming from these latest technologies.