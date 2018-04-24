Share:

PESHAWAR - A spokesman for National Logistics Cell rejected allegations against the organisation to have occupied land belonging to Khugakhel Shinwari tribe for construction of border terminal.

“All allegations with regard to forced occupation of land, markets and taxi stand are totally baseless. We are honouring land lease agreement with Khugakhel tribe in letter and spirit. Neither we have encroached upon a single inch of land nor delayed payment to the tribe as provided in the deal. The propaganda is being peddled by elements having vested interests and whose illicit trade has been hurt with establishment of Torkham Border Terminal. These elements spread rumours to agitate people against the NLC in order to advance their ulterior motives”, the spokesman added.

Giving details of the land lease agreement with Khugakhel Shinwari tribe, the spokesman said that the tribal elders had agreed to provide 300 kanals of land for setting up the border terminal at Torkham. The agreement was signed by elders of Khugakhel and officials of the NLC, Political Administration Khyber Agency, Federal Board of Revenue and Pakistan Land Port Authority on June 4, 2015.

He said that the tribe was being paid Rs20 million as lease money with 5 per cent annual increase. Besides, a significant amount on monthly basis is also being paid by the NLC on account of tribal share.

In this regard, a sum of Rs353 million has so far been paid to the tribe through political administration since June 2015, he said.

He said that as a goodwill gesture, 90 per cent of jobs at Torkham Border Terminal had been given to the Khugakhel tribe.

He dismissed allegation of having occupied excess land in violation of the agreement.

The spokesman claimed that legitimate representatives of Khugakhel had excellent relationship with the NLC.