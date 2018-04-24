Share:

LAHORE: Pak-Qatar Takaful Group has registered an immense growth during the preceding year with an aggregate turnover of around Rs. 9.0 billion.

The group posted a net profit after tax of Rs. 133 million during the year ended 31-December-2017, while its participant Takaful Fund generated the net consolidated surplus of Rs. 116 million.

Pak-Qatar Takaful Group, which comprises of Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Limited and Pak-Qatar General Takaful Limited, reviewed and approved the financial statements of both the companies for the year ended December 31, 2017 during the Group's Board of Directors meeting.

Pak-Qatar Takaful is Pakistan's Pioneer and largest Takaful Group operating for more than a decade with the largest branch network nationwide.

The meeting was chaired by Sheikh Ali Bin Abdullah Al-Thani. Other Board members present in the meeting included Said Gul; Abdul Basit Ahmad Al-Shaibei; Ali Ibrahim Al-Abdul Ghani; Zahid Hussein Awan; Owais Ansari and Furrukh Vaqaruddin Junaidy.