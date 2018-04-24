Share:

ISLAMABAD - While National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq has asked, for the third time, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz defectors to verify their resignations, the lawmakers may not appear for corroboration of stepping down as members of the House.

The NA speaker has conveyed to these members to appear in National Assembly Secretariat today (Tuesday) to verify their resignations to let the law take its course.

The PML-N government has recently witnessed fissures as eight lawmakers including six MNAs and two MPAs parted ways with the party and announced to launch a movement for a separate southern Punjab province (Junoobi Punjab Sooba Mahaz). However, these legislators have not yet appeared to verify their resignation sent to the National Assembly Secretariat by them.

When contacted, Junoobi Punjab Sooba Mahaz General Secretary Tahir Bashir Cheema said that they had submitted resignations according to rules and regulations. “We have submitted our resignations in National Assembly Secretariat,” said Cheema mentioning that they can appear on April 30.

He said that “they would not participate in the upcoming federal budget session...We are no more part of the house (National Assembly)”.

To question, he said that it had not yet been decided to join any mainstream political force prior to the general election. “Many things will change after May,” said Cheema mentioning that delegations of major political parties including the PTI, the PPP and others were in contact with them.

MNA Khusro Bakhtiar had already said that they were announcing the JPSM to create a new province. “Making south Punjab a separate province is our one-point agenda,” he had said.

Political analysts believe that these dissidents would not appear for verification of resignations, as, according to them, the lawmakers of PTI and MQM-P had also tendered en-bloc resignations but did not appear before the National Assembly speaker for verifications. Later, they joined the assembly and withdraw their resignations.