Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Monday challenged the ruling Pakistan Muslim League to investigate charges of horse-trading in the March 3 Senate elections against its central leader Senator Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar.

PTI also told the PML-N to point out the names of those members of Punjab Assembly who sold out their votes in the Senate election like PTI did in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

Secretary Information PTI Fawad Chaudhry challenged the ousted prime minister and supreme leader of PML-N Nawaz Sharif to investigate charges of using money as a bribe in the Punjab Assembly against PTI Senator Sarwar.

Since its decision to expel 20 lawmakers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly for getting money in millions to vote for the candidates other than PTI in Senate election, PTI is facing criticism from the PML-N and through social media for not taking action against Chaudhry Sarwar. PML-N has alleged that Sarwar was also involved in using money in Punjab Assembly to secure his Senate seat as PTI had less number of MPAs in Punjab Assembly than required to get a seat in Senate.

Fawad Chaudhry said that if Chaudhry Sarwar had bought votes of PML-N lawmakers then the ruling party should hold a probe. He said that PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif who is criticising PTI on the issue should also take action against its lawmakers like PTI did in the KP. He denied that Senator Sarwar used money to secure his seats.

He also alleged that Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq was working on someone else’s agenda by saying that PTI gave votes in the election of chairman and deputy chairman Senate after “getting orders from the top.” “This needs to be known on whose agenda Sirajul Haq is working,” he said adding that JI chief was only defaming his party. He said that it looked from the tone and tenure of Nawaz Sharif and Sirajul Haq that both were on the same on the issue of Senate election.