Rawalpindi - A seminar on “World Book Day and Copyright Day 2018” was organized at e-Library Nawaz Sharif Park on Monday in collaboration with Sports Department and Punjab Information Technology Board.

Vice Chancellor (VC) Pir Mehar Ali Shah Arid Agricultural University (PMAS-AAUR) Prof Dr Sarwat Naz Mirza was the chief guest. The students of Quaid-e- Azam Model School presented a tableau on the occasion, At the end the chief guest and librarian gifted books to the students.