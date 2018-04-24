Share:

Lahore - Pakistan cricket team comprising 16 players and 11 officials left for Ireland from Allama Iqbal International Airport in the wee hours of Monday without one essential member of the squad M Aamir.

The pace spearhead's departure has been held back because of a delay in his visa, but the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) high-ups are confident that he should be granted a visa this week.

Aamir is the most experienced member of an inexperienced pace attack, ahead of what will be his third bilateral tour of England. Late on Monday, Aamir was informed he could collect his passport and he is expected to fly for London on Wednesday subject to the visa having been issued. There had been confusion as to the reasons of the delay, with some reports suggesting it was because he has also separately applied for a longer-term spouse visa which eventually places him on the path to a British passport.

But the PCB spokesman has said that this is not the case. "Aamir didn't travel with the team as we are still waiting for his visa," he confirmed. "His visa status is still pending but we are optimistic that he is mostly likely to get the visa by Wednesday before he starts his journey same day."

The delay is not unusual for him, stemming potentially from concerns about the impact of his brief jail stint in the UK on spot-fixing charges. On Pakistan's last tour of England in 2016, Aamir had faced a similar delay in acquiring his visa, with the PCB ultimately engaging the ECB to support in the visa process. In 2014, Aamir applied for a UK visa in his personal capacity but that was rejected.

In 2016, Aamir married a British citizen of Pakistani origin and has since visited the UK regularly. Last year he played county cricket for Essex and was also in London for the birth of his first child (as well as for the Champions Trophy). Aamir is in the process of applying for an indefinite leave to remain visa which, potentially, allows him to acquire a British passport in the next five years.

Pakistan cricket team will play one Test against Ireland, two Tests against England and two T20 against Scotland during the tour. The green caps will take on Ireland, who will be playing their first ever Test on May 11. The first Test against England will start on May 24 and the second Test will begin on June 1. Pakistan will also play two Twenty20 internationals against Scotland on May 12 and 13.

The 16-player Pakistan squad includes Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Azhar Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Sami Aslam, Haris Sohail, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Saad Ali, Asad Shafiq, Usman Salahuddin, Shadab Khan, M Aamir, M Abbas, Hasan Ali, Rahat Ali and Faheem Ashraf.

The team officials include Talat Ali (manager), Mickey Arthur (head coach), Azhar Mahmood (bowling coach), Stephen Rixon (fielding coach), Grant Flower (batting coach), Grant Luden (training coach), M Ijaz (team analyst), Auon Zaidi (media manager), Azhar Arif (security manager) and Donald Albert.