SIALKOT - The Sialkot-based acid attack victim, who was fighting for her life at Mayo Hospital Lahore, succumbed to the burns in the wee hours of Monday.

She was laid to rest in her native graveyard at Hajipura-Sialkot. A large number of the people belonging to the Christian Community attended the funeral.

On April 18, 2018, accused Rizwan had thrown acid on her upon her refusal to marry him because of their different religions in Sialkot city’s congested Pakpura locality here. Asima (25) had been shifted to Mayo Hospital Lahore from Sialkot in critical condition due to non-availability of a burn unit at Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot.

According to the doctors, her 90 percent body had been completely burnt in the acid attack . She fought for her life for six days at Mayo Hospital Lahore where she breathed her last. The Civil Lines police had registered a case against the accused and arrested him in the case.

Talking to the newsmen, Talat Zahid (District Coordinator of Aurat Foundation, strongly condemned the nasty incident. She demanded early justice to the grieved family.

Asima’s grieved expressed grave concern over the sad demise. The family alleged that the police were giving VIP protocol to the accused in the police station. They added that the accused was influential politically and police were adopting delaying tactics in providing justice.

Victim Asima’s family has urged the Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar, Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif, Inspector General of Police Punjab Arif Nawaz and Sialkot District Police Officer (DPO) Asad Sarfraz Khan to provide justice to the grieved family.

Meanwhile, the protesters has staged demonstration to lodge their strong protest against the nasty incident which has finally taken the life of Asima.

SEMINAR: WWF Pakistan organised an awareness seminar at Govt College Women University (GCWU) Sialkot in connection with the Earth Day.

The GCWU Deans, HODs, faculty members, WWF officials and a large number of students participated in the event.

The students presented painting, speeches and skits that themed the conservation of the earth.

Dr Adeel Mehmood, Head of Environmental Sciences Department, GCWU Sialkot, while addressing the event said the protection of the earth’s natural resources was the need of hour.