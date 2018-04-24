Share:

LONDON:- Afghanistan's mesmerising leg spinner Rashid Khan will play for a World XI in the one-off Twenty20 clash with West Indies at Lord's to raise funds for stadiums damaged by last year's hurricanes in the Caribbean. The 19-year-old said he was honoured to be selected for the match on May 31 against a side who had contributed so much to the sport. "It is a matter of great honour and pride for me and my country that I have been chosen to support one of cricket's oldest and most loyal members," he said in a statement.–AFP