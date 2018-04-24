Share:

KARACHI - Federal Minister for Interior, Planning, Development and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal on Monday inaugurated the Dow Dental College (DDC), terming it a gift for citizens of Karachi from the federal government.

Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Saeed Qureshi, Higher Education Commission (HEC) acting chairman Prof Muhammad Arshad Hasan, Pro-Vice Chancellor DUHS, Prof Muhammad Masror, Prof Zarnaz Wahid, Prof Khawar Saeed Jamali, Registrar Aman Ullah Abbasi, senior faculty members and large number of students were also present in the opening ceremony at Muin Auditorium of Dow Medical College.

Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal said Pakistan has failed to achieve social indicators targets despite growth in economy and there is need to work hard to achieve the health targets. He urged the students to serve the poor and needy people of the country after completion of their medical education.

He said federal government has increased Higher Education Commission (HEC) budget from 12 billion to 47 billion during last five year tenure.

He said universities campuses are being established in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Fata and other provinces to provide higher education opportunities to students across the country. He claimed that national economy would be among the top 20 countries by 2030 if growth continues such speed.

VC, DUHS, Prof Dr Saeed Qureshi said new building of Dow Dental College has been completed before its actual completion time period with support of Higher Education Commission. He said an advance research laboratory is being established at eight floor of Dow Dental College to promote research culture.