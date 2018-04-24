Share:

HAFIZABAD - A brother of MPA Asadullah and 15 others were booked by the Jalalpur Bhattian police on the charge of trespassing on a house in Jalalpur Bhattian Town and resorting to indiscriminate firing.

In the firing house owner Hafiz Ali Raza was seriously injured.

According to police source, Hafiz Ali Raza Madni had criticised the MPA on facebook for laying sewerage pipeline by using substandard material which was resented by the accused. Thereupon, Ubaidullah, brother of the MPA, along with Sheri son of Mansha, Hafiz Gulzar, Shahid Ali, Rehmat Ali and eleven others barged into the house of Hafiz Ali Raza Madni by violated the sanctity of the house and opened indiscriminate firing as a result of which Hafiz’s brother Zeeshan Ashraf was seriously injured. He was shifted to a hospital. On the report of Hafiz Ali Raza, the police have registered a case and arrested two of the accused while others went underground.

STRIKE THREATENED: The Chemists and Druggists Association Hafizabad district have strongly criticised the amendment to Drugs Act 2017 and called upon the government to withdraw it immediately otherwise they would be constrained to resort to shutter down strike on April 25.

At it’s a meeting held under the Chairmanship of its District President Azhar Qayyum Cheema, the druggists termed the amendment their economic murder. They added that they have been requesting and protesting for its withdrawal but the government has not budged a jot which has disappointed them. They demanded immediate withdrawal of the amended act.

A PTI leader Mehdi Hassan Bhatti has declared that the April 29 public meeting of PTI in Lahore would be historic and would expose the popularity of disqualified prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

While distributing notification to office-bearers of Insaf Lawyers Forum, he said that PTI would sweep the upcoming general elections and the corrupt elements would be wiped out once for hour.

Insaf Lawyers Forum Punjab President Umair Khan Niazi and Secretary General Anees Ali Hashmi called upon the lawyers community to forge unity and muster support for the PTI nominees in the upcoming general election. They also advised the lawyers to ensure the participation of maximum people in the proposed public meeting in Lahore.

COMPETITIONS: A Naat and Qir’at competition among the students was held.

In the Qir’at competition Amna Nasir, Shumaila Arshad and Hafiza Shumaila Nawaz were adjudged first, second and third respectively. In the Naat competition Sabahat Ashraf, Addeba Khadim and Muqaddas Amanat were declared first, second and third respectively.

In the boys contest in Qir’at Hafiz Ihsan Khalid, Hafiz Awais and Hafiz Hussain Gil were declared first, second and third respectively while in Naat competition Zulqarnain Haider, Habib Hassan and Bilal Jamshed got first, second and third position respectively.

Later, the Deputy Director Colleges Zahida Akseer distributed cash prizes of Rs50,000, Rs40,000 and Rs30,000 to first, second and third position holders.