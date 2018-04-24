Share:

LAHORE - Singer-cum-actor Ali Zafar has served a legal notice of Rs100 million on singer Meesha Shafi for accusing him of sexual harassment on multiple occasions.

According to the sources close to the singer, the legal team of Ali Zafar served the legal notice on Meesha Shafi, demanding her that she must take her words back and apologise over the charges she made against him on TV or other public forum.

A defamation suit would also be issued to Meesha upon her inability to issue an expression of remorse to Ali on electronic media within two weeks, sources added.

The actor rejected the claims of singer Meesha, terming her allegations false and damaging to his repute both at national and international level. Renowned lawyer Ali Sibtain Fazli, the sources said, would represent Ali as his counsel.

A couple of days ago, Zafar expressed serious concerns over the allegations leveled against him by Meesha which read: “I am deeply aware and in support of the global #MeToo movement and what is stands for. I am the father of a young girl and a young boy, a husband of a wife and a son to a mother. I am a man that has stood up for myself, my family, my colleagues and friends countless times in the face of slander, defamation and general unkindness. I will do the same today. I have nothing to hide. Silence is absolutely not an option.”

Ali Zafar added: “I categorically deny any and all claims of harassment lodged against me by Ms Shafi. I intend to take this through the courts of law and to address this professionally and seriously rather than to lodge any allegations here, contesting personal vendettas on social media and in turn disrespecting the movement, my family, the industry and my fans. Ultimately I am strong believer that the truth, always prevails.”