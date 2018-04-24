Share:

BEIJING (PR) - All Pakistan Newspaper Society (APNS) signed a cooperation memorandum with All-China Journalists Association (ACJA) on April 18, 2018 at Beijing with the purpose of developing bilateral media ties between Pakistan and China under the Belt & Road Initiative (BRI) framework.

Kazi Asad Abid, Senior Vice President of APNS, and Ms. Wang Dongmei, Executive Secretary of ACJA, signed the memorandum of cooperation. As per the agreement signed by both publishing bodies, Pakistan and China will organise and send media delegations of prominent media outlets to visit each other with the aim of promoting communication and mutual cooperation. The media teams from both countries will cover BRI projects together and share experiences and learning.

Regular seminars and academic exchanges will also take place. Both organizations will organize seminars, forums, annual meetings and workshops for the benefit of media from their respective countries. The two organizations will also work towards extending trainings to media practitioners.

Besides journalist and academic exchange programs, both organisations will help facilitate business activities. The partnership will ensure relevant and vibrant media cooperation between Pakistan and China.