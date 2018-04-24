Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh has said that founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah was a symbol of great character and integrity in entire subcontinent; this is why even his political opponents had praised his moral values.

Following that tradition, the SMIU is engaged in character-building of its students since its inception in 1885. He said this while addressing the inaugural session of establishment of SMIU Character Building Society (CBS) held at the Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Auditorium of SMIU on Monday.

Dr Shaikh said that corruption is a great threat to the development of country; therefore, it must be eliminated at all the levels of the society. He further said that the teachers of SMIU are used to train their students about character and moral integrity as they considered it a part of their duty and moral obligation.

Dr Shaikh said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is doing a good job for elimination of corruption, but people of the country as a whole should support elimination of corruption from the country, which is essential for progress and development of the country.

Mohammad Altaf Bawany, Director General of NAB, Karachi in his speech as the chief guest said that besides masses, youth must be made aware about the menace of corruption, which is most dangerous for country. He said that in this regard teachers can play a very significant role. They, besides teaching their particular subject, must do the needful for character and moral building, among the students, who have to lead the country in future.

The NAB DG further said: “Today they are receiving an encouraging response from some faculty members of various universities, who are spreading awareness among their students about corruption. NAB is taking action only against those persons who are involved in receiving bribe, but there is no law about those persons who are giving bribe to corrupt persons. Hence, they need to be made accountable.”

He also stressed upon the girl students to come forward in war against corruption. He said that our women can play a major role in elimination of corruption in roles of being a sister, daughter and mother.

Earlier, Dr Syeda Rakhshanda Kokab presented welcome address and Abdul Bari, President of SMIU’s CBS and student of Department of Media and Communication Studies presented introduction to the CBS.

Dr Shaikh and Director General NAB also exchanged souvenirs on this occasion. Dean and chairpersons of different faculties and departments, registrar, students, faculty and staff of SMIU attended the session in a large number.

On this occasion, NAB DG Mohammad Altaf Bawany visited Jinnah Museum of SMIU and showed his keen interest in the relics associated with Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and other old students of SMIU displayed in the museum.