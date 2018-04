Share:

According to the national survey 3.3 million children are working as labour at age of 14 include boys and girls from them 73 percent boys and 27 percent girls. Due to poverty parent are fail to fulfill their basic needs owing to what child labour is increasing in a high rate. It is now the time the state should take measure action to vanish the root of child labour.

BIBI GUL IMAM,

Turbat, March 27.