Share:

Lahore - The Cityscape is the international real estate investment event in Qatar, which highlights high growth investment opportunities. The event provides access to exclusive deals and special offers on the local and global property and also provides an opportunity to interact with experts and make informed decisions about property acquisition.

The Pakistan pavilion was also set up by the Nawa-i-Waqt Group in the exhibition which was attracted by a large number of oversees Pakistanis. The exhibitors at the fair were included real estate investors such as investment companies, fund management companies, private investors; real estate developers such as residential, office, commercial, hotel, retail, industrial and infrastructure; investment promotion agencies; service providers such as consultants, architects, designers, urban Planners and Real Estate Owners.