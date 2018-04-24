Share:

Emirates gets four World Travel Awards

LAHORE (PR): Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, has been recognised at the World Travel Awards Middle East 2018 with four awards - Middle East’s Leading Airline, Middle East’s Leading Airline Brand, Middle East’s Leading Business Class Airport Lounge and Middle East’s Leading Cabin Crew.

The red carpet ceremony was attended by more than 500 industry leading figures and professionals from across the Middle East.

Khalid Al Serkal, Emirates’ District Manager Sharjah received the awards on behalf of the airline.

Sheikh Majid Al Mualla, Divisional Senior Vice President Commercial Operations Centre said: “It is an honour to be recognised by the World Travel Awards Middle East 2018 for our ongoing efforts to continually enhance the customer experience both onboard and on the ground. Taking the top spot in multiple categories is a reflection of the airline’s commitment to operational excellence, outstanding customer service and a focused approach on building the brand.”

PSO reports profit after tax of Rs13.2b

KARACHI (PR): Pakistan State Oil (PSO), the leading energy company of Pakistan, convened its Board of Management (BoM) meeting at the PSO Headquarters in Karachi to review the performance of the Company for nine months period from July to March for financial year 2017-18. Key highlights from the financial results show that the company earned Profit after Tax (PAT) of Rs 13.2 billion.

Gross profit also showed a growth of 6.9% despite decline in furnace oil volumes. The company had product wise volumetric growth of 5.4% in HSD, 12.3% in MOGAS, 10.3% in Jet Fuel (JP-1), 21% in LPG, 5% in Lubricants and34% in LNG.

SAMENA Telecom, Huawei to hold summit in Dubai

LAHORE(PR): The SAMENA Telecommunications Council and Huawei, a leading global ICT solutions provider, are set to host the annual Telecom Leaders’ Summit in Dubai on 3 May.

Held under the theme “Building the Digital Economy of the Middle East”, the one-day event is a platform for private and government sector leaders in the telecommunications sector to discuss opportunities and challenges the industry faces. The summit’s aim is to enable the framing of practicable ICT strategies, to help reap maximum, long-term socio-economic benefit through a well-defined digital agenda and adoption of national and sector-specific digitization policies.

The event will encourage participants to discuss policies that can drive progress of telecom sector governance and regulation in the region to support the evolving scope, dynamics, and needs of the telecommunications industry, while ensuring its path to growth and sustainability.

SLIC holds annual convention

Islamabad (pr): State Life Insurance Corporation held their 26th Annual Convention in Islamabad which was inaugurated by Shoaib Mir, chairman of the corporation. The convention was organized to celebrate the achievement of record targets in life insurance business in Pakistan and commemorate the high achieving employees of State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan.

Sohaib Mir, congratulated the employees of the Corporation and reiterated that we are proud to be the only “AAA” rated life insurance company in Pakistan with more than Rs101 billion gross premium received in 2017. He further said that the corporation has paid more than Rs44 billion claims and have provided financial protection to millions of valued policyholders and their families.

The chairman also briefed; that Corporation’s total assets have reached 758 billion, whereas the life funds have reached 710 billion, which is the key indicator of its financial stability.

SKMCH&RC holds CSR Awards ceremony today

LAHORE (PR): In an effort to recognize the support of corporate organisations during the year 2017, Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Center (SKMCH&RC) is organising the 8th annual Shaukat Khanum Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Awards on Tuesday (today) at Pearl Continental Hotel Lahore.

SKMCH&RC’s is the most trusted charitable institution for individuals, philanthropists and corporate organisations. Every year hundreds of corporate organisations give zakat and donations to SKMCH&RC for the treatment of underprivileged cancer patients and this award is an acknowledgment from SKMCH&RC to their efforts.

At the event heads of more than one hundred corporate organisations will be served with CSR Award for their continue support to the Pakistan’s most trusted charity organization.

Imran Khan, chairman Board of Governors, Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust will give the awards to the participants.

PPL-funded Thalassaemia Centre opens in Badin

BADIN (PR): Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) MD & CEO Syed Wamiq Bokhari inaugurated the company-funded Thalassaemia Diagnostic, Prevention and Research Centre (TDPRC) building in District Badin, Sindh.

PPL donated Rs25.4 million for construction, furnishing and equipping the centre comprising two inpatients and an outpatient ward, laboratory and blood bank as well as a seminar hall and support departments.

Incharge TDPRC Dr Muhammad Haroon Memon, local government officials as well as representatives of both organizations, were present at the event. The guests also toured the facility.

Telenor launches ‘Easy Bazaar’ in 10 cities

ISLAMABAD (pr): Telenor Pakistan, country’s foremost telecom and digital services provider, has launched the pilot for a new retailer assisted online shopping service for the masses which fully integrates with its existing sales & distribution channel and lets customers in the far-flung areas of Pakistan shop from online stores.

Reinforcing Telenor’s vision of empowering the people of Pakistan and moving towards a more connected society, Easy Bazaar gives consumers the opportunity to place orders on online stores directly through the BVS (Biometric Verification System)devices placed at Telenor’s local physical points of sales.

Customers can then have their product delivered directly to the retailer’s store to be picked up later on.

Telenor Pakistan’s retailers give complete assistance and information about online shopping which includes various omni-channel features such as online catalogues, digital payment through Easypaisa, cash on delivery, special discounts and many more.