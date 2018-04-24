Share:

LAHORE - The equities closed positive on Monday up by 113 points to 45372 level, after making an intraday high of +194 points versus an intraday low of -68 points.

Market kicked off negative as the pressure came in from major banking and cement stocks, however the index recovered to close at 45,372 level.

Moreover, traded volumes plunged by 22 percent to 113 million shares while value traded decreased to $47 million.

Top volume stocks were Unity (+5 percent), SSGC (+3.48 percent), FFL (+3.21 percent) and Lotchem (-2.37 percent).

From the OMC sector, PSO (+1.93 percent) and HTL (-5 percent) declared their 9MFY18 results. PSO posted an EPS of Rs40.56/share and an interim cash payout of Rs10/per share.

HTL posted an EPS of Rs5.45/share and no cash payout.

KOHC (+0.05 percent) from the cement sector declared its 9MFY18 result, where the company posted an EPS of Rs14.86. Engro (+0.27 percent) declared its 1Q2018 result, where the company posted an EPS of Rs8.01 and announced an interim cash payout of Rs5/per share.

From the banking space HMB (+2.18 percent) declared its 1Q2018 result, where the bank posted an EPS of Rs1.50 with no cash payout.

Moving forward, it is expected overall activity to remain volatile and under pressure in the coming sessions with flows from foreigners and local institutions guiding the market direction.