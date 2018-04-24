Share:

OKARA - Under special directions from the ministry of national food security, the Plant Protection Department (PPD) of Pakistan established a special camp office in Okara district which had exported all varieties of white potato to Russia according to the import policy and criteria.

These views were expressed by local PPD camp office in-charge Dr Khalid Zafar, an entomologist, in a meeting with the office-bearers of the Potato Growers Society (PGS) including Ch Maqsood Ahmad Jatt, Dr Afzaal Haider Rizwi and Saad-ul-allah Khan here the other day.

He informed the participants of the meeting that so far 25,000 metric tonnes worth Rs700 million had been exported to Russia.

It is to be noted that this year, potato growers were suffering heavy losses as the potato was available in the market especially in the hub of potato production, Okara district, at the rate of Rs5-6 per kg. Later, the price increased up to Rs10-12 per kg.

At the request of Potato Growers Society, a PPD delegation led by director Dr Syed Waseemul Hassan visited Russia for the export of potato. The Russian Plant Production Department, after satisfaction over the import policy, allowed Pakistan to export potato. Federal secretary Fazal Abbas Maikan facilitated the establishment of a special potato grading plant with requisite international standard accessories at Okara which was very helpful to minimize heavy losses to the growers and ultimately for the betterment of potato growers and the agriculture-based economy of Pakistan. Now the ministry of national food security and the PPD had planned to expand their working to other areas of potato production including Pakpattan, Sahiwal and Kasur.

INQUIRY REPORT

An inquiry report confirming alleged involvement of Fort Abbas DSP Zubair Khan Bangash in corruption and other illegal activities has been sent to Punjab Inspector General of Police Arif Nawaz Khan.

Former DPO Bahawalnagar Liaqat Ali Malik had complained to the Punjab IG Police about the DSP for his alleged involvement in corruption and ties with the land grabbers. Responding to the complaint, the IG Police assigned DSP Vehari to look into the allegations and submit him a report. The DSP investigated the allegations and submitted a report to the Discipline Branch and the Inspection Office of the IG Police. The report confirmed the allegations levelled against the DSP, suggesting his demotion or forced retirement.

The official sources revealed that the said DSP had been appointed in Bahawalnagar on the recommendations of MNA Ejazul Haq and MPA Haji Naeem Anwar. The cop has been issued a show cause notice from the office of Bahawalnagar district police officer and the IG Punjab has also been requested for his transfer.