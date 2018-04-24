Share:

Rawalpindi - The outbreak of dengue fever has been spreading in areas of Ratta Amral and Waris Khan with no action on part of health department to control the menace.

A total of 89 dengue suspected patients have landed in Special Dengue Ward of District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Raja Bazaar. Of 89, majority of the patients belong to Ratta Amral and Waris Khan, sources added.

Three dengue suspects, identified as Ikram Ullah (17), Mukhtar Ahmed (43) and Naek Alam (23), were brought to DHQ on Monday from Waris Khan, Ratta Armal and New Chakra, sources informed.

The residents of the aforementioned areas have criticised the high ups of district government and health department for not taking concrete steps to overcome the dengue fever.

They have criticised the govt for not launching a fogging campaign. The leaking water pipes are contributing to the growth of dengue mosquitoes

The doctors at DHQ are providing adequate medical treatment to the dengue suspected patients following the instructions of Medical Superintendent (MS) and Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif, informed hospital officials.

Talking to The Nation, Fiaz Ahmed of Waris Khan said that area residents lodged several complaints with the authorities concerned but in vain.

Amir Khan, resident of Ratta Amral, was of the view that the district health department officials are not launching fumigation campaign to curtail the lethal disease from his area.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Department Dr Suhail Chaudhry, when contacted, said that no confirmed dengue case has surfaced in Rawalpindi so far. He said those who are being taken to DHQ are suffering from normal fever but the doctors are conducting their blood screening on directions of Punjab government as precautionary measures. He admitted that no fumigation campaign was launched in the city so far.

He said meeting would be held in Deputy Commissioner (DC) Office today (Tuesday) to review the weekly progress in anti dengue campaign.