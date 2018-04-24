Share:

Islamabad - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Sultan Azam Temuri on Monday directed the police officials to take strict action against those illegally occupying properties of others and involved in harassing people through aerial firing.

He made these directions while chairing a meeting attended by DIG (Operations) Waqar Ahmed Chohan, AIG (Operations) Asmat Ullah Junejo, SSP Islamabad Najeeb-ur-Rehman Bugvi, AIG (Special Branch) Liaqat Hyat Niazi, Sp Investigation Zubair Ahmed Sheikh, SP Rural Hassam Bin Iqbal, SP Saddar Muhammad Amir Khan Niazi, SP Safe City Dr Mustfa Tanveer, all SDPOs and SHOs. The IGP ordered for effective policing measures by getting assistance from the safe city project and to make functional the citizens coordination committees. He also asked to computerize all the records of police stations and contact complainants on a regular basis to inform them about development in their matters. He also asked for briefing ad checking of performance of investigation officers on a regular basis and for strict action to be taken against those involved in sluggish policing.

The IGP directed all police officials to improve their performance by effectively combating crime and ensure the arrests of proclaimed offenders at earliest. He directed police officials to take effective steps to control crime and adopt a professional as well as responsible attitude to mitigate the sufferings of the people. He categorically asked all police officials to focus on resolving the public complaints and take every possible step to provide maximum relief to citizens. Temuri stressed on speedy disposal of cases and their investigation purely on merit. He said that investigation of pending cases should be completed at the earliest as progress in such cases would be reviewed soon.

The IGP Islamabad stressed on the importance of adopting a polite attitude with the general public and to focus on resolving public complaints. He also asked to ensure registration of cases on merit and to gather the support of people through good performance. He termed five elements crucial for a force to set example for others. These five elements, he said, included public friendliness; will to serve, true professionalism, ensuring equal implementation of law and to be corruption free. He said that these five values should be adopted by each personnel of Islamabad police to make it exemplary for others.