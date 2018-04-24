Share:

Interior minister meets IIUI president

Islamabad - Federal Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal has lauded the role of International Islamic University in promotion of Islamic character. During a meeting between the Interior Minister and IIUI President, Dr Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh, Ahsan Iqbal congratulated Dr Al-Draiweesh on being appointed as IIUI President for further four years unanimously by the Board of Trustees of IIUI. The Minister praised the achievements and success of the University during the tenure of Dr Al-Draiweesh and hoped that his leadership would double the pace of varsity progress. IIUI President thanked the Interior Minister for his visit to the university and extended felicitations. He apprised him about the university goals, latest achievements, especially in the field of dissemination of peace, moderation and tranquillity.–PR