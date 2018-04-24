Share:

ISLAMABAD:- Several people were injured after the Indian troops fired bullets and pellets on students’ protesters in Lal Chowk area of Islamabad district in Indian Occupied Kashmir, Monday morning. According to Kashmir Media Service, the injured students including one identified as Fayaz Wani were admitted to a local hospital in Islamabad district. Fayaz Wani received pellet injuries in chest and abdomen. Anti-India protests and clashes between students and Indian troops were going on in different areas of Islamabad, Shopian and Pulwama areas.–APP