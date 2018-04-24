Share:

KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman vowing to continue protest drive against KE, has said that party is going to monitor the entire situation of power outages in Karachi after prime minister approval of provision of 190mmcfd gas to KE.

Addressing a press conference at Idara-e-noorul Haq Karachi on Monday, Naeem said that party has decided to monitor the entire situation of Karachi after the announcement of prime minister and in this regard the JI has established a cell to keep all the happenings update and later the details would be shared with public.

He said that party protest has forced the rulers to take steps to resolve the loadshedding in Karachi but it is not the conclusion as party is not going to take back its call of shutter down strike on April 27, over the water shortage and power crisis in Karachi.

Urging business and transport community to support in the JI`s strike call, he said that party has not halted its drive against water shortage and power crisis in city and the people of all walks of life should come forward to become part of the JI movement against injustice.

Terming prime minister notice over loadshedding in Karachi a temporary step, Naeem said that the PM should play his role in ridding Karachiites from KE`s overbilling. He said that Federal Minister Owais Laghari and Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif held KE administration for the loadshedding in Karachi but the both failed to explain that which forces has stopped the federal rulers to take action against the private power company.

He said that it was regrettable that the prime minister neglected all the reports and recommendations of the Nepra probe committee.

He said that KE plants being run over alternative energy sources were closed and private company is not running its entire systems to generate maximum electricity which is main reason of loadshedding in Karachi. PM instead of taking any action against KE termed electricity theft the main reason behind loadshedding which is complete injustice with Karachiites, he added.

He said that KE is responsible to halt the electricity theft in the city while the main issues of citizen are looting of money in terms of overbilling and others.

JI movement is not halted and if the situation remains the same and rulers continued to provide shelter to private power company then party will approach NAB seeking justice for the people, he warned.