Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Standing Committee on Science and Technology on Monday was surprised to know that the ministry has surrendered Rs1.5 billion - more than half of its budget for the year 2017-18.

The committee directed the ministry to hold enquiry and submit report to the body. The Standing Committee was met in Parliament House under the chairmanship of Ch Tariq Bashir Cheema, MNA.

The committee discussed "The Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2017" (moved by Muhammad Muzammil Qureshi, MNA) in detail.

After detailed deliberations on the said bill, it was told that ministry has already drafted the bill which is identical in nature and ensured the committee that some of the amendments proposed by the mover would also be incorporated in the draft.

The members agreed with the viewpoint of the ministry and unanimously decided to reject the bill.

The report of the sub-committee constituted on the Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) under the Convenership of Ali Muhammad Khan, MNA was also taken up.

It was apprised that appointments were made after fulfillment of all formalities as required under the Civil Servant Act 1973 and PCRWR Act, 2007 including observance of quota and the same has also been discussed/approved in the Selection Board & DPC meetings as well.

The committee was also informed that above said Acts empowers the chairman PCRWR to regularize the said employees.

The committee appreciated the efforts of the sub-committee to finalize its report and endorsed and adopted all the recommendations of the sub-committee.

The committee directed the ministry to regularize the employees of PCRWR as it was done by the former chairman.