ISLAMABAD (- National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Religious Affairs Monday directed for the appointment of Chairman Evacuee Trust Property Board as soon as possible to resolve the issues of minorities.

The committee which met in the chair of MNA Shagufta Jumani also considered a comprehensive report/implementation status of the recommendations of the previous meetings.

The committee gave a last chance to the sub- committee to finalise its report on pending three private member’s bills, including the Commission for Minorities Bill, 2015, moved by MNA Beelum Hasnain, the Commission for Minorities Bill, 2015 moved by MNA Lal Chand Malhi, and the Commission for Minorities Bill, 2016 moved by MNA Sanjay Perwani and fixed on the sub-committee dated 27-04-2018.

The meeting also expressed displeasure on the decision of the National Commission for Minorities, disapproving the recommendations of the Sub-Committee.

It directed the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony to provide the list of all those officers who had completed the tenure of three years in the Ministry to ensure proper job rotation and unanimously decided to visit Sawami Narain Mandir, Gawalmandi, Rawalpindi to inspect the site and the issue of allotments.

MNAs Malik Abdul Ghaffar Dogar, Syed Imran Ahmed Shah, Sahibzada Faiz-ul- Hassan, Kiran Imran Dar, Ramesh Lal, Ali Muhammad Khan, Lal Chand Malhi, Muhammad Kamal, Molvi Agha Muhammad, Shaida Akhtar Ali, Bismillah Khan and Minister of State along with Secretary, Ministry of Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony attended the meeting.