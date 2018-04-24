Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan said on Monday that five years term of the National Assembly will end on May 31. Likewise five years term of Punjab and Balochistan assemblies will also expire on May 31 while term of Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies will respectively end on May 28.

Meanwhile, the ECP continued hearing of objections on the proposed delimitation of constituencies.

A three-member ECP panel headed by Chief Election Commissioner heard a total of 55 objections relating to DG Khan, Layyah, Rojhan and Muzzafargarh districts.

The ECP also announced its decisions regarding objections on delimitation of constituencies of Multan, Lodhran and Okara district.

Decisions regarding objections on delimitation of Sahiwal and Khenewal districts will be announced today (Tuesday), while the decision about objections on delimitation of Lahore will be announced on April 25.

The ECP will take up for hearing objections relating to Jackabad, Sukkur, Kashmor, Larkana and Qamar Shadad Kot districts on Tuesday.

In a related development, the ECP has asked the people to register as voters as today (Tuesday) is the last day for registration of votes in the voters' list for the next general elections.

They may visit the nearby display centres or the district election commission office to get their votes registered or get their details corrected.

Forms may be downloaded from the website of election commission of Pakistan or can be acquired from the display centres and the district election commission offices.

Likewise, the Election Commission of Pakistan has launched training of polling officers and assistant presiding officers from all four provinces including Islamabad and FATA.

The training will continue till 12th of the next month.