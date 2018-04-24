Share:

Islamabad - The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on federal Education while expressing concern on the extended leave of University of Quaid-i-Azam (QAU) Vice Chancellor (VC) has directed the ministry to complete on emergency basis the inquiry process of allegations against the VC, Monday.

The meeting of the NA body on Federal Education and Professional Training was held at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University with Col. (retd) Amirullah Marwat in the chair.

“Sending VC on leave is an unfair act” remarked the chair. The chairman Col. (retd) Amirullah Marwat expressed dissatisfaction on the role of Ministry of Federal Education regarding solving the issues of QAU and directed the federal minister Eng. Baligh-ur-Rehman to do so in limited time.

The chair said that the inquiry was initiated more than ten days ago when the strike of QAU students and Academic Staff Association against the sitting VC came to an end. The inquiry committee, however, failed to submit its finding within the stipulated time frame of ten days.

The NA has urged the ministry to expedite the inquiry process and complete it on emergency basis.

The university chair also said that students protest in the university is not an appreciable act and they must reach proper forum to resolve their problems.

The committee also criticized the performance of ministry and Capital Development Authority (CDA) regarding pending demarcation of QAU.

“Committee gives three days deadline to CDA for completion of QAU boundary demarcation,” the chair remarked.

He said that committee is disappointed with the performance of minister in solving the issues of QAU.

The minister Baligh-ur-Rehman lamented that CDA has been repeatedly asked to finalize the demarcation of the university and now intimated it to complete the process in three days.

He also said that the inquiry committee will finalize and present its report in the upcoming days regarding ongoing conflict between VC QAU and teachers association. The Committee examined the Bill titled “Institute of Science and Technology Bahawalpur, Bill, 2018”. The Institute shall be a body corporate having perpetual succession and common seal. While briefing the Committee about its objectives, the Federal Minister said that it will meet the local needs, particularly in the cotton-related technology, of south Punjab producing 50% of cotton.

Besides, the Quaid-e-Azam Solar Park, Bahawalpur also needs skilled human labour trained in different technological fields. After its scrutiny, the Bill was approved unanimously with minor amendments.

The Committee was given a comprehensive briefing by the Pro VC, Pir Mehar Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi regarding its performance. The University aims at developing human resource for socio-economic uplift of the people living in dry and mountainous regions.

Here, students are imparted education up to Ph. D. level by the dedicated faculty. At present, 12,897 students (under graduate and post graduate) are enrolled in various departments of the varsity.

University extends financial support to the students through various national and international scholarships programs. Research and Development is one of the significant indicators to measure the performance of any university. The University has completed 47 research projects while 82 are under completion.

With the efforts of its faculty, the University has developed Indigenous Hydroponic System. The cost effective system is beneficial for kitchen gardening. The University has built a Rain Water Harvesting Reservoir, with the storage capacity of 0.23 million cft. Its catchment area is the campus roofs. It has cultivated fruit and olive orchards for research purpose.