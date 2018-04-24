Share:

ISLAMABAD:- Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi has reached Iran to attend the 6th Indian Ocean Naval Symposium which started in Tehran on Monday, Pakistan Navy spokesperson said on Monday. According to the spokesperson, Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi will also hold meetings with Iranian high officials and services chiefs. The Indian Ocean Naval Symposium is a series of biennial meetings among member countries to discuss matters pertaining to maritime security in the Indian Ocean region.–Staff Reporter

The IONS 2018 consists of 23 permanent members and 9 observers.