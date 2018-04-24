Share:

KP Food Authority seals ghee mill

PESHAWAR (Staff Reporter): KP Food Safety Authority special team on Monday conducted a raid on a fake ghee factory in Phando Road area of the provincial metropolis. The factory was apparently dealing in mustered oil but in the basement, the KP Food Authority special team led by Director Administration Shoaib Khan found outdated machinery and a tank of used oil full of dirt. On the inquiry, the staff revealed that the factory was supposed to reprocess used oil, repack it and then supply to on cheaper rates. In a statement issued here, the director administration said that the team found illegal business of used oil re-packing. He added that the factory was to collect used oil from different food handlers, repack it and disseminate it in the market on low rates. He also explained that the imposters were also importing raw palm oil and packed it directly without any process of removing impurities. Assistant Director Abbas commented that such low standard oil could cause cardio-vascular and cancer diseases in the community. Meanwhile, a raid was conducted in the vicinity of Peshawar.

near Khazana Sugar Mills, where 3 units of low-standard bakery were sealed. Assistant Director Asad Ali led the team and found the units full of dirt. He said that the production units were installed adjacent to a pool of stagnant water whereas non-food grade colours were used for bakery production.

He also said that bakers were supplying low-standard bakery items to the outskirts of Peshawar and adjacent areas. The team discarded 800 kilograms of sweets for use of colours injurious to health. Three of the units were sealed and the owners were called to the authority for further proceedings, he said.

Textile exports surge 7.77 pc in 9 months

ISLAMABAD (APP): The textile group exports from the country increased by 7.77 percent during the first three quarters of current fiscal year as against the exports of the corresponding period of last year. The exports of textile were recorded at $9.99 billion during July-March (2017-18) against the exports of $9.27 billion during July-March (2016-17), according to data released by PBS here on Monday. The products that contributed in positive growth in external trade included raw cotton, the exports of which grew by 35.76 percent by going up from $41.12 million last year to $55.82 million during the current fiscal year. Similarly, knitwear export increased from $1.7 billion to $1.98 billion, showing growth of 14.12pc while the exports of yarn increased from $17.75 million in first nine months of previous year to $23.32 million, an increase of 31.34 percent. During the period under review, the bed wear exports increased by 4.99pc, from $1.56 billion to $1.67 billion in the period under review while the towels' exports increased by 1.18pc from $591.28 million to $598.245 million this year.

The export of ready made garments increased by 12.56 percent by growing from $1.7 billion last year to $1.9 billion this year while the exports of art, silk and synthetic textile increased by 70.39 percent, from $133.673 million to $227.771 million.

During the period under review, the exports of made up articles (excluding towels and bed wear) also increased by 7 percent, from $480.4 million to $514 million.

Similarly cotton cloth exports also witnessed an increase of 1.05 per cent as it went up from $1.61 billion in Jul-March (2016-17) to $1.63 million in same period of current fiscal year, whereas export of cotton yarn increased by 4.9 per cent from $941.4 million to $987.58 million.

Meanwhile, the textile products that witnessed negative growth in trade included cotton (carded or combed), exports of which declined by 97.87 percent, from $235,000 to $5000 while the exports of tents, canvas and tarpaulin decreased by 38.39 percent, by declining from $107.05 million to $65.955 million, the PBS data revealed.

On year-on-year and month-on-month basis, during March 2018, the exports of textile group witnessed an increase of 12.95 per cent and 12.81 percent when compared to the exports during March 2017, and February 2018 respectively.

During the period under review, the exports increased from $1.065 billion in March 2017, and $1.066 billion in February 2018 to $1.202 billion in March 2018.

PARC approves 24 projects

ISLAMABAD (APP): Technical Advisory Committee of Agriculture Linkage Programmeme of the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) had approved 24 research and developmental projects under ALP funding to promote and develop agriculture and livestock sectors of the country for rapid socio-economic growth of the country. The approval to this effect was given in the 41st meeting of Technical Advisory Committee of Agriculture Linkage Programmeme (ALP). The meeting discussed and evaluated the project proposal for funding, said a press release. The objective of the Agricultural Linkage Programmeme (ALP) was to promote and support agricultural research and development activities in accordance with the Pakistan's long term development goals and to promote long term scientific cooperation between Pakistan and the United States in agricultural sector. Chairman, PARC Dr. Yusuf Zafar presided over the 41st meeting of Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) of BoDs of ALP and technically evaluated the project proposals received under 8th Batch of ALP.

In 41st TAC meeting, about 30 projects were presented for evaluation, out of which 24 have been cleared by the refereed to relevant divisions of PARC, whereas 6 projects were not recommended at both ends.

While presiding over the meeting Chairman PARC welcomed the committee members and said that the ALP is an endowment fund established at PARC with the support of Government of USA to use for activities and projects in line with the Pakistan's long-term research and development goals for the agriculture sector.

Dr Yusuf Zafar called upon the the members to reduce the processing time and also urged the TAC members to focus on good quality of research. He said that PARC running this programme very efficiently since its inception.

Govt asked to curtail duty on machinery

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): Constructors Association of Pakistan (CAP) has urged the govt to reduce import duty on major off-highway construction machinery and equipment and bring it down to 2pc, as allowed to the agriculture sector. The total duties and taxes on construction machinery range from 31pc to 46pc, which adds to the already high priced items specially vehicle mounted machinery and excavators, bulldozers etc. It is also pertinent to mention here that Pakistani construction companies cannot afford even second hand equipment and machinery which is being auctioned in UAE, said a letter written to the FBR by the CAP Chairman Nasir Kamal. He said that construction sector plays a major role in the economic development and uplift of a country. It is considered as an important employment generating Industry and offering job opportunities to millions of skilled and un-skilled labor force second only to agriculture sector. Realizing the importance of construction sector and construction activities in the country, the govt during the year 1999, declared construction and housing as Industry.

But, this industry has not been given due status and desired benefits and facilities deserved for an industry in the country, the letter adds.