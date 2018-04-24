Share:

SIALKOT - As many as Rs633 million development funds of more than 100 government colleges lapsed in Gujranwala Division as the funds could not be utilized within the time. The college managements in Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahaud Din, Hafizabad and Gujranwala districts could not utilise these development funds due to which they have lapsed. Director Colleges Gujranwala Division Zubair Khalil said that the Punjab government had released these development funds of Rs633m which could not be utilised by the managements of the 100 govt boys and girls colleges due to the mismanagement and lack of cooperation. He said that the government had recruited CT teachers for the period of eight months on temporary basis, but all of these CT teachers have been lying deprived of their salaries for the last seven consecutive months. The director colleges added after the laps of the above-mentioned development funds, the education department has also sought funds of Rs650 million from the Punjab government for the payment of the seven months salaries to the CT teachers and for the construction of the other development schemes.